2021/05/15 | 02:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has announced that its Board has approved the declaration of a special dividend of $25 million.Jon Harris (pictured), Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Given continuing strong oil prices, improving macroeconomic conditions and our robust financial position, we are pleased to deliver on our commitment to consider further shareholder distributions […]

read more Gulf Keystone announces Special Dividend first appeared on Iraq Business News.