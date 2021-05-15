30 Years Jail for Bank Fraud in Amara


2021/05/15 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity (COI) has announced that an accountant at the Al-Amara branch of the Agricultural Cooperative Bank has been given a 30-year prison sentence for the embezzlement of 996 million Iraqi dinars ($680,000).

Her assets were also seized, and she will be required to repay the amount.

