Campaign to Tackle the Child Labour in Iraq

2021/05/16 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ILO and partners launch nation-wide campaign to tackle the worst forms of child labour in Iraq The International Labour Organization (ILO) in Iraq and partners launched a nation-wide campaign to tackle the worst forms of child labour in the country.The campaign will target 10,000 children, their families and guardians, teachers, employers, and the media […]

