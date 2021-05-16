2021/05/16 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Kurdistan's Authoritarian Turn: Western ally 'Discards idea of Democracy' Writing in the Financial Times, Chloe Cornish says the arrest and conviction of journalists and activists In Iraqi Kurdistan has revived concerns over a government dominated by two clans, the Barzanis and the Talabanis.Click here to read the full article (subscription required)

read more Iraqi Kurdistan "Discards Idea of Democracy" first appeared on Iraq Business News.