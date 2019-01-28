Yezidi leader Mir Tahseen Beg dies aged 86 in Germany

2019/01/28 | 10:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leader of the Yezidi (Ezidi) community, Mir Tahseen Saeed Beg, died aged 86 in Germany, according to the Director-General for Ezidi affairs in the Kurdistan Region, Khairi Bozani, on Sunday.
“It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Emir Tahseen Ali, the Emir of Ezidis around the world, in the city of Hanover, Germany, after a long battle with his illness,” Bozani said in a statement.
Mir Tahseen Beg had been the leader of Ezidis around the world since 1944, following the death of his father. He was also the head of the Ezidi Supreme Spiritual Council.
Following his death, the Ezidi leadership is expected to be passed on to his son, Hazim.
There are about one million Ezidis worldwide, with almost half of them living in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
