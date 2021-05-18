2021/05/18 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The modernisation of Iraqi agriculture is a priority for the current Government of Iraq. IBBC is holding what intends to be an interesting panel of world leading experts on the subject, to showcase, explain, inspire and encourage Iraq to accelerate its investment in Agritech.Join us on 1st June at 2.30pm to listen to and question the […]

read more IBBC Webinar: Iraq Agritech first appeared on Iraq Business News.