KRG Invests in Major Wheat Industry Project

2021/05/18 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- As part of its efforts to transform the Kurdistan Region into a competitive producer, the Kurdistan Regional Government has invested in strategic projects to strengthen and expand the region's agricultural sector and food industry.One of these landmark projects is the Wheat Marketing Project, which Prime Minister Masrour Barzani launched on Nov.1, 2020 as […]

