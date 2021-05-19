New Steel Factory in Opens in Erbil

2021/05/19 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday inaugurated the largest and most advanced steel factory in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region which will create 1,000 job opportunities, a flagship project of the Kurdistan Regional Government's ambitious economic reform agenda.At the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister affirmed the industrial project is one of many strategic […]

