Rumaila Oilfield

2021/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Rumaila Operating Organisation (ROO) has announced its 2020 performance results.
The field's oil production rate averaged 1.392 million barrels per day (bpd), despite the impact of COVID-19, a budget reduction and compliance with instructions from BOC to reduce oil production, which reflected OPEC+'s request for Iraq to curtail oil exports.
The year's strong performance […]
