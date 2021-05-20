Rumaila Oilfield

2021/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Rumaila Operating Organisation (ROO) has announced its 2020 performance results.The field's oil production rate averaged 1.392 million barrels per day (bpd), despite the impact of COVID-19, a budget reduction and compliance with instructions from BOC to reduce oil production, which reflected OPEC+'s request for Iraq to curtail oil exports.The year's strong performance […]

