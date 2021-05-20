ADIB launches Digital Banking Platform in Iraq

2021/05/20 | 03:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has said it will strengthen its presence in Iraqi market by launching "ADIB Direct", a digital platform that meets the growing business demands in Iraq.ADIB Direct is an intuitive digital banking platform that integrates a suite of corporate banking solutions into a single, streamlined interface.The platform offers cash […]

