Houthis loot museum in Yemen’s Dhamar province, south of Sanaa

2019/01/28 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Houthi militia looted Yemen’s Benoun Archeological Museum in Dhamar, south of the capital Sanaa.
The fighters stormed the museum and looted valuable artifacts, as well as emptied the national library, according to the director of the General Authority of Museums, Antiquities and Manuscripts Fayez Al-Dhibiani.Al-Dhibiani accused the Iran-backed Houthis of tampering with the history and heritage of Yemen, and called on tribal elders to take action to protect their heritage from looting and unify to put an end to provocative Houthi actions.
The fighters stormed the museum and looted valuable artifacts, as well as emptied the national library, according to the director of the General Authority of Museums, Antiquities and Manuscripts Fayez Al-Dhibiani.Al-Dhibiani accused the Iran-backed Houthis of tampering with the history and heritage of Yemen, and called on tribal elders to take action to protect their heritage from looting and unify to put an end to provocative Houthi actions.