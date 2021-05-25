EUR15m Anti-Corruption Project in Iraq

2021/05/25 | 02:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Fostering justice to curb corruption in Iraq: €15 million project supports transparency and accountability across state institutions A EUR 15 million initiative aimed at curbing corruption in Iraq and bolstering transparency and public accountability has been launched today in partnership between the European Union Delegation to Iraq, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Iraqi […]

