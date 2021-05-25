2021/05/25 | 02:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi President Barham Salih [Saleh] has claimed that an estimated $150 billion has been smuggled out of Iraq since 2003.In a televised address, he said that this was from a total of close to $1 trillion in oil revenues.He added: "As I introduce a draft law to parliament to recover […]

read more Iraqi President: $150bn Smuggled from Iraq since 2003 first appeared on Iraq Business News.