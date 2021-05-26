2021/05/26 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for April of 88,398,319 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.947 million barrels per day (bpd), effectively the same as the 2.946 million bpd exported in March.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 85,534,916 […]

read more Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for April first appeared on Iraq Business News.