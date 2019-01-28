Jordan, Iraq to ink oil supply agreement

2019/01/28 | 08:32
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jordan and Iraq are set to ink a memorandum of understanding aimed for the Kingdom to be provided with Iraqi oil.Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir al-Ghadhban made the assertion during talks with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati.During the meeting, both ministers shed light on cooperation between Jordan and Iraq in a range of areas, including oil, gas and electricity.Iraq‘s Ministry of Oil stated that "we have discussed the supply of Iraqi oil to Jordan according to an MoU that will be signed later after obtaining the approval of the governments of the two countries."