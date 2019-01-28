Iraq‘s Kirkuk eyes investments from China in rebuilding efforts

2019/01/28 | 08:32
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iraqi governor is aiming to see more investments and knowledge from China in efforts to rebuild towns and villages in Kirkuk after being demolished by IS terrorists.Governor of the Iraqi northern province Rakan al-Jubouri made the call during a news conference alongside China‘s Ambassador to Iraq.According to the governor, "China has a strong and solid economy. We in Kirkuk need Chinese expertise and support in the light of official and legal frames."Al-Jubouri added that "we in Kirkuk are facing a severe shortage of services, especially in the field of electricity and the municipality and we have some 130 destroyed towns and villages."