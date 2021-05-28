2021/05/28 | 15:56 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The United States has said it is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the US State Department added: "Moreover, the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all […]
The United States has said it is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the US State Department added: "Moreover, the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all […]
read more US urges Rule of Law in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.