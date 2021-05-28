Dr. Rafid Aziz Joins Board of Iraqi Children Foundation

2021/05/28 | 16:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dr.Rafid Aziz Joins Board of Directors of Iraqi Children Foundation The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) is pleased to announce the selection of Dr.Rafid Aziz (pictured), President of the United Iraqi Medical Association in the United Kingdom, to join the ICF Board of Directors.Grant Felgenhauer, ICF Board Chairman, said: "ICF has pledged in […]

