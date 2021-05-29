2021/05/29 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.On 25 May 2021, Foreign Minister, H.E.Mr.Fuad Hussein received a copy of the credentials of H.E.Mr.Elbrus Kutrashev, the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Baghdad.The two sides held talks on ways to improve bilateral relations between the two countries, and the importance of enhancing cooperation opportunities […]

read more New Russian Ambassador to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.