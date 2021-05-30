2021/05/30 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Foreign Minister, H.E.Mr.Fuad Hussein, received a copy of credentials of H.E.Mr.Ali Rıza Güney, the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq at the ministry's headquarters this week.Mr.Hussien affirmed the ministry's readiness to fully support the ambassador to succeed in his duties, wished him success, and emphasized the […]

read more Turkey appoints New Ambassador to Baghdad first appeared on Iraq Business News.