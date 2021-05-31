Iran, Iraq Agreement on Customs, Joint Investment

2021/05/31 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministerial delegations from Iran and Iraq agreed on plans to promote cooperation on customs affairs, pave the way for joint investment, and expand the capacity for transportation between the two neighboring countries.After two rounds of meetings on Saturday, delegations led by Iranian Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand and Iraq's Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi reached […]

