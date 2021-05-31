Mount Zawa Cable Car to Create Jobs, Boost Tourism

2021/05/31 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the official opening of the Mount Zawa Cable Car in Duhok province, which will create hundreds of new jobs in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Duhok Governorate.The $30 million project connects the Barzan region road to the top of Mount Zawa and includes new restaurants and […]

