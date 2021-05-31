Increasing Oil Production at West Qurna 2

2021/05/31 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, has announced the start of experimental operations at the Yamamah reservoir in the West Qurna 2 oil field, with the aim of increasing output from the reservoir from 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 350,000 bpd.When fully implemented, the development would bring total production at […]

