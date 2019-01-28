Parties propose, promise major reform in gov’t formation talks

2019/01/28 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- SULAIMANI, Kurdistan Region — Putting reform bills, oil and gas and the future of Peshmerga forces on the negotiation table is on the agenda of some of the party negotiators on forming a new cabinet in Erbil.
“We are aiming to reach a deal on important projects which can become the agenda of the government,” Ali Hama Saleh, head of Gorran bloc at Kurdistan parliament, said of his party’s recent meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
As the winner of the last September elections with 45 seats KDP negotiators have been holding talks with Gorran and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on forming the 9th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
“We reached an agreement to pass the reform bill and a bill for oil revenues box in the first month of the government and work on another bill for unifying Peshmerga forces in the first three months,” Saleh revealed.
He said “These are the most important bills to work on.”
KDP MP Hevidar Ahmad said that passing a reform bill is on his party’s agenda, too.
“We know this will come at a heavy cost for some parties and will be against the interests of those who receive multiple salaries under different names,” Ahmed said. “In the first step, 100 billion dinars will be returned to the government treasury.”
Ahmed spoke of two other bills concerning the health and education sectors, saying doctors and medical staff of public hospitals should have the same credentials and skills as in the private sector.
A leadership member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) said it is important to reach a deal with the KDP on important bills that “shouldn’t be passed on the basis of majority votes.”
“That is why we want to reach an agreement on the presidential law, oil revenues, Peshmerga forces, and government reforms, before the formation of the government,” said the PUK official.
The PUK faction is said to have prepared bills for the welfare system, reforms, and revenue box.
“There won’t be heavy rivalry in the parliament if we reach an agreement on important bills in the beginning,” he said on condition of anonymity.
“Our priority is to work on the constitution of the Kurdistan Region, setting a box for oil revenues, and employing the graduates of universities and institutes,” Sherko Jawdat, head of Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) bloc, said.
The New Generation Movement bloc has also prepared a bill to provide financial assistance to students at all levels.
The Islamic League (Komal) has a different set of plans.
“We will work on amending the domestic violence law, reforms, terrorism, employment opportunities, a box for oil revenues, implementing the law of rights and privileges of the disabled,” Abdulsatar Majid, head of Komal bloc, said of his party’s agenda in the next cabinet.
“We are aiming to reach a deal on important projects which can become the agenda of the government,” Ali Hama Saleh, head of Gorran bloc at Kurdistan parliament, said of his party’s recent meeting with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
As the winner of the last September elections with 45 seats KDP negotiators have been holding talks with Gorran and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on forming the 9th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
“We reached an agreement to pass the reform bill and a bill for oil revenues box in the first month of the government and work on another bill for unifying Peshmerga forces in the first three months,” Saleh revealed.
He said “These are the most important bills to work on.”
KDP MP Hevidar Ahmad said that passing a reform bill is on his party’s agenda, too.
“We know this will come at a heavy cost for some parties and will be against the interests of those who receive multiple salaries under different names,” Ahmed said. “In the first step, 100 billion dinars will be returned to the government treasury.”
Ahmed spoke of two other bills concerning the health and education sectors, saying doctors and medical staff of public hospitals should have the same credentials and skills as in the private sector.
A leadership member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) said it is important to reach a deal with the KDP on important bills that “shouldn’t be passed on the basis of majority votes.”
“That is why we want to reach an agreement on the presidential law, oil revenues, Peshmerga forces, and government reforms, before the formation of the government,” said the PUK official.
The PUK faction is said to have prepared bills for the welfare system, reforms, and revenue box.
“There won’t be heavy rivalry in the parliament if we reach an agreement on important bills in the beginning,” he said on condition of anonymity.
“Our priority is to work on the constitution of the Kurdistan Region, setting a box for oil revenues, and employing the graduates of universities and institutes,” Sherko Jawdat, head of Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) bloc, said.
The New Generation Movement bloc has also prepared a bill to provide financial assistance to students at all levels.
The Islamic League (Komal) has a different set of plans.
“We will work on amending the domestic violence law, reforms, terrorism, employment opportunities, a box for oil revenues, implementing the law of rights and privileges of the disabled,” Abdulsatar Majid, head of Komal bloc, said of his party’s agenda in the next cabinet.