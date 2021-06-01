TVS Motor opens New Showroom in Baghdad

2021/06/01 | 02:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- India's TVS Motor Company has opened a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC.The showroom, which is spread over 500 sq meters with a built-up area of 840 sq meters, was inaugurated along Palestine Street in Baghdad.It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for TVS Motor Company in the […]

