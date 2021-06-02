Entrepreneurs Network and Gain Skills at Erbil Conference

2021/06/02 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Entrepreneurs Network and Gain Skills at USAID-Top Mountain Business Canvas Conference in Erbil U.S.Consul General Rob Waller spoke with the over 250 entrepreneurs and job seekers at the second-annual Top Mountain Business Canvas Conference on May 27 at the Rotana Hotel in Erbil.The Business Canvas Conference, supported by the United States Agency for […]

