2021/06/03 | 02:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Sharjah 24 reports that Iraq's General Company for Ports is accepting offers from private companies to turn the disused Al-Maqal Port on the Shatt al-Arab into a tourist destination.It adds that an Italian company has already completed designs.Since the Iraq war, the port has reportedly declined for transport purposes, following […]

