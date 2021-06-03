2021/06/03 | 02:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Sharjah 24 reports that Iraq's General Company for Ports is accepting offers from private companies to turn the disused Al-Maqal Port on the Shatt al-Arab into a tourist destination.
It adds that an Italian company has already completed designs.
Since the Iraq war, the port has reportedly declined for transport purposes, following […]
Sharjah 24 reports that Iraq's General Company for Ports is accepting offers from private companies to turn the disused Al-Maqal Port on the Shatt al-Arab into a tourist destination.
It adds that an Italian company has already completed designs.
Since the Iraq war, the port has reportedly declined for transport purposes, following […]
read more Al-Maqal Port "to become Tourist Landmark" first appeared on Iraq Business News.