Iraqi Cabinet Awards Energy Contracts

2021/06/03 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to send an invitation, "in a single bid manner", to the French company Total to invest in a project to generate 1,000 megawatts of solar electric power.The project was originally agreed in March as part of a larger engagement with the […]

