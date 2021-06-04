HRW: Inadequate Plans for Camp Closures

2021/06/04 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Human Rights Watch (HRW).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Inadequate Plans for Camp Closures Recent camp closures have stripped thousands of displaced people of essential services during the Covid-19 pandemic, with inadequate government plans for their return home, Human Rights […]

