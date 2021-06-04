Major UAE Firms want to Invest in Iraq

2021/06/04 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The UAE's Ambassador to Iraq, Salem Issa Al Zaabi, has reportedly to the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce that several major Emirati companies want to invest in Iraq.Salem Issa Al Zaabi added that he had a productive meeting with the Federation's President, Abdul Razzaq Al Zuhairi, who said that Iraq […]

