Baghdad Bomb Blast Kills Several in Crowded Area

2021/06/04 | 14:26 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Several people were killed on Thursday when an explosion hit Iraq's capital Baghdad, authorities said.

According to a statement by Iraq's Security Media Cell, several casualties were reported when an unidentified object exploded in a crowded area of the Kadhimiya area.

Tensions mounted in Iraq’s capital on Wednesday after the arrest of a militia commander on terrorism charges, prompting a dangerous showdown by the detainee’s paramilitary supporters and the Iraqi government.



https://t.co/bKAlFtjcQ8

— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 27, 2021

The explosion reportedly occurred near the gates leading to the shrines of Imam Musa al-Kadhim and Imam Muhammad al-Jawad, the seventh and ninth imams of Shia Muslims.

