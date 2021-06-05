UNDP Accelerator Lab tackling Development Challenges in Iraq

2021/06/05 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New Era of Mapping Digital Local Solutions to Tackle Development Challenges in Iraq by UNDP Accelerator Lab Humans have continuously developed means to adapt, progress, and face daily challenges.Today, we call these means "technology", and we use it daily to communicate, learn, work, and connect to the outside world.Technology has continued to develop, […]

