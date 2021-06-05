2021/06/05 | 04:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Central Statistics Organization (CSO) has announced a fall of more than 80 percent in passenger numbers on Iraq's railways in 2020.The number of passengers carried fell from 435,000 in 2019 to 77,000 in 2020, probably due, at least in part, to the coronavirus pandemic.More here (Arabic).(Source: CSO) (Picture: […]

read more Passenger Numbers Down more than 80% on Iraqi Rail first appeared on Iraq Business News.