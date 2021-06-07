The Station announces Collaboration with Baghdad Legal Firm

2021/06/07 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship announces a collaboration with the law firm Al Muhamoon Al Mutahidoon.According to a statement from The Station, this collaboration arose from the two parties' desire to collaborate in an effective manner in order to support startups, particularly those located in The Station's coworking space, for the […]

