LUKoil announces Plans for Iraq's Block 10

2021/06/07 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The head of Russia's LUKoil has said that the company plans to start production at Iraq's Block 10 at the end of 2022 or in 2023.Vagit Alekperov (pictured) told a Reuters that output will start at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd).The field is being developed by LUKoil (60%) and Inpex […]

