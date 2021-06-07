2021/06/07 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The head of Russia's LUKoil has said that the company plans to start production at Iraq's Block 10 at the end of 2022 or in 2023.
Vagit Alekperov (pictured) told a Reuters that output will start at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The field is being developed by LUKoil (60%) and Inpex […]
The head of Russia's LUKoil has said that the company plans to start production at Iraq's Block 10 at the end of 2022 or in 2023.
Vagit Alekperov (pictured) told a Reuters that output will start at 30,000 barrels per day (bpd).
The field is being developed by LUKoil (60%) and Inpex […]
read more LUKoil announces Plans for Iraq's Block 10 first appeared on Iraq Business News.