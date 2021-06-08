KRG to rely 100% on Natural Gas for Electricity

2021/06/08 | 03:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ten electricity plants were provided with transformers at a ceremony attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Koya town on Thursday.The Deputy Prime Minister commended the Koya transformer project and addressed developments in the electricity sector, including the Kurdistan Regional Government's decision to go all in on natural gas."The power generation costs […]

