Iraqi Tankers Re-Registered in Umm Qasr

2021/06/08 | 03:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Two oil tankers owned by the State Company for Maritime Transport (SCMT) have been transferred from Jordanian registration to registration in the Iraqi port of Basra, following the lifting of sanctions.Iraqi Transport Minister, Captain Nasser Hussain Bandar Al-Shibli [Captain Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli], raised the Iraqi flags on the vessels, the […]

