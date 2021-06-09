UK, Iraq sign Strategic Partnership

2021/06/09 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has met with Prime Minister Kadhimi, President Salih, Foreign Minister Hussein and other high-ranking officials in the Iraqi Government.Foreign Secretary Raab reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Iraq through signing the UK and Iraq's Strategic Partnership.He met commanders from the Global Coalition against Daesh in which […]

