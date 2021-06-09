China to Rehabilitate the Nassiriyah International Airport


2021/06/09 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq and China have signed a contract for the rehabilitation of Nassiriyah International Airport.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi attended the signing on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq, the contract was signed by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, Shafaq)

