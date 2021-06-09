Iraqi MP calls for end of Turkey's occupation in Iraq

2021/06/09 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mohammad Reza Al-Haidar stressed that there is no intelligence cooperation between Iraq and Turkey against PKK elements.

Noting that the presence of Turkish forces inside Iraq is an occupation, he said that the occupation must end.

He added that what is happening within the borders of the Kurdistan region represents the dangerous movements of the Turkish army and the PKK.

The Iraqi constitution does not allow the presence of armed refugees on Iraqi soil.

He noted that there are only temporary and conditional understandings between Baghdad and Ankara and stressed that no one should take advantage of Iraq's current situation."

Al-Haider reiterated that there is no intelligence cooperation between Iraq and Turkey, adding that the Turkish government must stop fighting and set the ground prepared for the Iraqi government's efforts to bear fruit.

