Fallujah refugees give babies, businesses Kurdish names after going home

2019/01/28 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Fallujah people give Kurdish names to their children and businesses.Many Fallujah families who fled the ISIS invasion of 2014 and the subsequent conflict sought shelter in the Kurdistan Region and lived in cities or in IDP camps.After returning home some of these families gave their newborn babies or businesses Kurdish names.to their hometowns and rebuilding the city, they gave Kurdish names to their shops and children.A neighborhood, three streets, two schools, and tens of shops have been given Kurdish city names.Locals say this is just a little bit of payback to the Kurdish people as they helped them during their displacement to Kurdistan Region.