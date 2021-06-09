The Collapsible Metal Tubes Industry Grows With Rising Environmental Concerns Over Plastic Packaging

2021/06/10 | 00:56 - Source: Iraq News

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing concern over plastic packaging globally contributed to the growth of the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.



The rising awareness and consumers preference towards sustainable options along with reducing plastic usage contributed to the growth of the market, as per collapsible metal tubes market analysis.



For instance, according to a 2019 survey by Finland based chemicals company, Kemira, among 4,000 respondents in the United States, China, Germany and Finland, over 50% of the respondents said that they would be willing to pay more for renewable food packaging and most respondents were also hoping to reduce the use of plastic in their lives.



Therefore, the concern over plastic packaging, harming the environment and consumers preference towards reducing plastic waste increased demand for the collapsible metal tubes market in the historic period.

The collapsible metal tubes market consists of sales of collapsible metal tubes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture collapsible metal tubes.



Collapsible tubes are composite containers used for storing and dispensing liquid formulations that have a paste like consistency like cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives and ointments.



Collapsible metal tubes are made of metal or thermoplastic and thus prevent toxic gases, odor and dust to enter, ensuring the natural quality of product when closed.

The global collapsible metal tubes market size is expected to grow from $1.02 billion in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32%.



The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for metal tubes by the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.



The market is expected to reach $1.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.44%.

North America was the largest region in the collapsible metal tube market in 2020.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players in the global collapsible metal tubes industry are Auber Packaging Co., Ltd, CONSTRUCT Packaging, Linhardt, Universal Metal Products, Antilla Propack, PAKET Corporation, Albéa, ALLTUB Group, Montebello Packaging, Jiujiang Deshun Adhesives, Almin Extrusion, Perfect Containers Pvt.



Ltd, Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging, D.N.



Industries, and Pioneer Group.

The global collapsible metal tubes market report is segmented by product type into twist tubes, squeeze tubes, others, by closure type into fez cap, nozzle cap, flip top cap, stand up cap, others, and by end-user into home care and personal care, cosmetics, industrial, pharmaceutical, others.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides collapsible metal tubes global market overview, forecast collapsible metal tubes global market size and growth for the whole market, collapsible metal tubes global market segments, and geographies, collapsible metal tubes global market trends, collapsible metal tubes global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

