2021/06/10 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq is reportedly planning to build eight nuclear power stations to provide much-needed electricity.
According to Bloomberg, the $40-billion scheme would provide 11 GW of power to the Iraqi grid.
(Source: Bloomberg)
