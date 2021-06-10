2021/06/10 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq is reportedly planning to build eight nuclear power stations to provide much-needed electricity.According to Bloomberg, the $40-billion scheme would provide 11 GW of power to the Iraqi grid.Click here to read the full article.(Source: Bloomberg)

