Iraq
2021/06/10 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly planning to build eight nuclear power stations to provide much-needed electricity.

According to Bloomberg, the $40-billion scheme would provide 11 GW of power to the Iraqi grid.

(Source: Bloomberg)

