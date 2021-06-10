Baghdad Int'l Book Fair opens amid strict anti-coronavirus measures

2021/06/10 | 22:24 - Source: Iraq News

With the theme of "The book -- Homeland," the 10-day Baghdad International Book Fair attracts 228 Arab and foreign publishing houses from 14 countries including Iraq.

BAGHDAD, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Baghdad International Book Fair opened on Thursday amid strict measures to protect visitors from coronavirus.

The 10-day exhibition is held at the Baghdad International Fair ground in the west of the Iraqi capital, with the participation of 228 Arab and foreign publishing houses from 14 countries including Iraq.

"Holding this year's exhibition confirms the insistence of Iraqis on celebrating such important cultural events despite the current health conditions," said Iraqi Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhim said during the opening ceremony.

Director-General of the Baghdad International Book Fair Sarmad Taha said the exhibition is witnessing huge participation of publishing houses with many new publications to enrich the Iraqi library.

The exhibition would also host many artistic and cultural events as well as seminars in various fields with the participation of local, Arab and foreign cultural, artistic, and political figures, according to Taha.

