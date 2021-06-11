UN, US supporting Land Rights of Minority Groups

2021/06/11 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UN-Habitat Executive Director meets with the US Ambassador to Iraq to discuss on-going partnership to support the land rights of minority groups UN-Habitat's Executive Director (ED), Mrs.Maimunah Sharif, met with Ambassador Matthew H.Tueller, the United States' Ambassador to Iraq, and thanked the US Government for its longstanding partnership and continued trust in UN-Habitat's […]

