UN, US supporting Land Rights of Minority Groups

2021/06/11 | 02:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- UN-Habitat Executive Director meets with the US Ambassador to Iraq to discuss on-going partnership to support the land rights of minority groups UN-Habitat's Executive Director (ED), Mrs.
Maimunah Sharif, met with Ambassador Matthew H.
Tueller, the United States' Ambassador to Iraq, and thanked the US Government for its longstanding partnership and continued trust in UN-Habitat's […]
