Chakuna Machi Asa Lights the Way with Auroral Magic, Her Nordic-Inspired New Age Chillout Album

One of the planet's greatest natural phenomena, the Northern Lights fit in perfectly with the theme that developed over the course of the album, symbolically bridging the gap between modern culture and her ancient ancestors.

"I always set my intention that any songs I create are healing for the listener.



Overall, I am striving to evoke or call upon a more peaceful vibe in your mind, body, heart and soul."

She offers music, chant, video teachings, and high vibe energy healing tools such as crystals, handmade wands and jewelry to encourage individuals to explore their spiritual energy.

Auroral Magic is a transformative album of piano, vocals, and chant, with a touch of guitar and strings by singer, artist and producer Chakuna Machi Asa.

My intention as an artist is to help open you up to a new experience of the multi-dimensional reality of human existence.”

— Chakuna Machi Asa

CANTON, MI, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A soft glow appears in the Eastern sky at the end of a night of the Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis, marking the new dawn.



That special moment is captured in Auroral Magic, an innovative new album of piano, vocals, chant, and chill, with a touch of guitar and strings by Chakuna Machi Asa, an artist-producer and multi-instrumentalist who also specializes in crystals and sound healing.



Auroral Magic and its official music video released worldwide today in CD, digital and streaming formats, debuting in Amazon's Top 20 bestselling new releases in New Age music.In this new work, her third full album of healing music, Chakuna taps into her gifts to bridge the gap between modern culture and the ancient ancestors, and shares it with all to inspire personal transformation.



Listeners of Auroral Magic will hear Chakuna's talent as both a vocalist and peaceful nature sounds; her prayer to the ancestors, cantillating Elven spirits, a dream voyage to a distant planet, and in the track "The Wind" (6:40), she brings together the sound of wind chimes, piano, synthesizer winds, vocal sounds, and breath.



"Time Womb" (5:45) has a complicated and thought inspiring title, with piano and strings, the synthesizer swells within; gestation is a long slow process, the mother gives her love and light as she nurtures the growing new life.



"Our Escape" (7:46) features a piano at the foundation, accompanied by a synthesizer, very delicate, with vocal growls and low intonations, an adventure traversing unknown places of danger and uncertainty, she explains, “we can evolve, or rather escape from our collective suffering.” The title track closes the Norse-inspired album, "Auroral Magic" (4:51), with full synthesizers, bells, wind chimes, piano, sometimes shimmering, a haunting melody, one might think of sparkling crystals, the dawn, and a new beginning.“Throughout her recordings and live performances, she has artfully incorporated indie, folk, sound healing, chakra music, ambient music and relaxing piano music," wrote Jonathan Widran in JWVibe.



"In creating her latest masterwork Auroral Magic, Chakuna Machi Asa draws upon many of these influences while tapping into a profound sense of connection to her cherished Nordic/Scandinavian ancestry.



One of the planet’s greatest natural phenomena, the Northern Lights fit in perfectly with the theme that developed over the course of the album, which she realized was her attempt to use music as a way to get in touch with her own lineage.”Chakuna released her first album, Activation Sounds: Ancient Chakra Healing Chants in 2013, and Moon Eye: Ancient Healing Sounds in 2014, followed by a single, Pachamama in 2015, and in 2021, an EP with three tracks, The Gift, followed by a single, Ambient Meditation.



She has been featured by The Shift Network, The Heart of the Healer, and Shamans Market, and is currently a double nominee in the retailer-selected COVR Awards, in the Iconic Music and Stone Jewelry categories.In an artist interview with Chakuna, she expands upon her song craft to music journalist Robin James, sharing, "My intention as an artist is to help open you up to a new experience of the multidimensional reality of human existence.



I always set my intention that any songs I create are healing for the listener.



Overall, I am striving to evoke or call upon a more peaceful vibe in your mind, body, heart and soul."In addition to her music, Chakuna is an Instagram influencer, sharing her crystal wisdom and specialty crystal products with over 36,000 fans/followers.



She also offers video teachings, high vibe energy healing tools, crystals, handmade wands, and jewelry to encourage individuals to explore their spiritual energy, to get in touch with their authentic selves, and to add a spark of inspirational magic to everyday life; follow Chakuna on IG as @crystalomchakras, and see some of her jewelry in a popular video interview with Beth Ann Hilton at

or stream Chakuna Machi Asa's new album Auroral Magic at the platform of your choice: https://chakuna.hearnow.com/auroral-magicAlbum Tracks:01 Blood of Our Ghost (4:03)02 Elven Magic (3:07)03 Planet Xeron (6:19)04 Dancing Reflections (2:41)05 The Wind (6:40)06 Time Womb (5:45)07 Blue Moon (6:20)08 Space Shift (5:02)09 Our Escape (7:46)10 The Whale Song (5:45)11 John (7:28)12 Auroral Magic (4:51)Links:Official Website: https://www.chakuna.com/Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092H42WNF/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_DRK5VPCJHTAFDKE97HSXiTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/chakuna-machi-asa/815383038Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0kXz0ahbkktFTmAusnW414?si=2yuv5TUDRua1G8a8yUNHaA&dl_branch=1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crystalsomchakras/Twitter: https://twitter.com/machakuna?lang=enFacebook:

Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheNaturalDayAbout:Chakuna Machi Asa (aka Chakuna) is an artist, composer, singer, and producer of sound healing music, chakra music, new age music, ambient piano music, and relaxation music.



Throughout her life, she has skillfully used sound vibration to activate the awakened natural state of universal being and to inspire personal transformation.



She offers music, chant, video teachings, and high vibe energy healing tools such as crystals, handmade wands and jewelry to encourage individuals to explore their spiritual energy.



Chakuna is a 2021 COVR Visionary Awards FINALIST in two categories for her music and crystal jewelry.For more information on Chakuna Machi Asa and Auroral Magic, please contact: Beth Hilton, The B Company, BethHilton(at)thebcompany(dot)com

"Auroral Magic" (Official Music Video)

