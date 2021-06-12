Iraqi security forces prevent rocket attack on air base

2021/06/12 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, June 11 (KUNA) -- Iraqi security forces on Friday foiled a rocket attack targetting Balad air base, north of Baghdad, two days after three rockets fired on the base left no casualties.Security forces found four Katyusha rocket launchers in a nearby area which were being prepared to attack the base, which houses US contractors, a statement read.The statement did not mention any group as being responsible for the artillery.



