Rockets Hit Near U.S. Troops in Iraq Again

2021/06/12 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Multiple rockets have targeted two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops and foreign contractors.Iraq’s joint operations command said in a statement on Thursday one attack near a military base next to Baghdad’s airport was spearheaded by three explosives-laden drones, and one of the UAVs was intercepted and destroyed.Three rockets also hit Balad airbase, north of the capital, on Wednesday, a military statement said.The base houses foreign military contractors.Five projectiles were fired towards the targets during the incident, some of which landed near F-16 warplane hangars inside the base.The rocket strike reportedly did not led to any casualties or material damage.Attacks on Iraqi bases, especially those hosting U.S.troops and contractors, have recently increased.More than a dozen rocket strikes have targeted bases and Baghdad’s highly fortified Green Zone since U.S.President Joe Biden assumed office this year.At least 10 people have been killed, including two foreign contractors.U.S.Offers $3mn forInformation on Attacks

The U.S.



government is offering a reward of $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq, a day after the capital’s airport was targeted.The U.S.



Department of State’s Reward for Justice program desperately said on Thursday that Iraqis could send information via WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal to a U.S.



telephone number.“O faithful people of Iraq, cowardly terrorists are attacking U.S.



diplomatic missions in Iraq, then they are fleeing to hide among civilians,” said a statement in Arabic, which was accompanied by a video, on the Twitter account of Rewards for Justice.“America is offering a reward of up to $3mn for information on planned attacks or past ones against American diplomatic installations.”The increase in attacks on Balad also led arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin to leave the airbase this month, citing concerns for personnel safety.Since October 2019, U.S.



interests inside Iraq have been targeted regularly.In 2021, 42 attacks thus far have targeted the U.S.



embassy in Iraq, Iraqi bases housing U.S.



troops and Iraqi convoys.