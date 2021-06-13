Kuwait and Iraq discuss Grid Connector


Kuwait and Iraq discuss Grid Connector
2021/06/13 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E.

Mr.

Al-Manhal Al-Safi, met on Friday with the Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, H.E.

Dr.

Mishaan Al-Otaibi.

They discussed cooperation in renewable energy and natural gas, as well as developments in grid connection to supply Iraq with electrical power.

(Source: MoFA)

read more Kuwait and Iraq discuss Grid Connector first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links