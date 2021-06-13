Kuwait and Iraq discuss Grid Connector

2021/06/13 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E.
Mr.
Al-Manhal Al-Safi, met on Friday with the Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, H.E.
Dr.
Mishaan Al-Otaibi.
They discussed cooperation in renewable energy and natural gas, as well as developments in grid connection to supply Iraq with electrical power.
(Source: MoFA)
