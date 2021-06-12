Know the Biograpy of DJ FARMAN - Bio, Age, Wiki, Name, Origins, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, IMDb

2021/06/13 | 06:26 - Source: Iraq News

MOTIHARI, BIHAR, INDIA, June 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farman Alam, known professionally by his stage name DJ FARMAN, is an Indian artist and music producer who currently resides in New Delhi.



He has been associated with music since his school time.



He was just a kick start to his career at the age of 15 Year's old.He realized his bite; Capabilities; Decided to learn "MUSIC" and is now able to establish himself as a professional DJ.



Learning new skills is not only an option, but a habit.They can produce top genres like progressive EDM, trap, trance, hip-hop, rap and more.



Undoubtedly, DJ FARMAN is a golden genius from Bihar.



He believes in reaching greater heights as he sees himself roaming all over the world and makes everyone dance to his tunes.DJ FARMAN created a YouTube channel YouTube in 2017, uploading the song that was the first remix song on that channel.



But after some time, he made Muharram's music, the audience liked that music very much.Now, if you search for him on YouTube, you will see that his channel is verified as a music artist.



Now you might wonder why did YouTube verify its channel as a music artist or give it a music note verification badge?Originally, DJ FARMAN released its first soundtrack on SoundCloud in 2018, but after some time it officially released that track on Google Play Music, Hungama, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Napster, Deezer, Tidal Released, released on the music streaming platform.



Such as Resso, Boomplay, Amazon Music, Musixmatch, and more.



This is the reason why YouTube has officially verified its channel as a music artist and the Facebook page also got verified with Blue Badge.



Hence got verified badges on all popular music streaming platforms.

